Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Todd tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Todd's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.