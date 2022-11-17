Ben Martin shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic

Ben Martin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Martin had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Martin's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to even-par for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Martin hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.