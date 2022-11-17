Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the RSM Classic

Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hossler finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Justin Suh and Callum Tarren; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; and Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Hossler hit his 81 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hossler had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.