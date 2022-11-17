Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the first round of the RSM Classic

Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Andrew Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.