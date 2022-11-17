Andrew Novak shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Novak got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Novak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Novak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.