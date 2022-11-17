Akshay Bhatia shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Akshay Bhatia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bhatia finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Bhatia got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Bhatia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Bhatia hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Bhatia with a bogey. This put Bhatia at 1 over for the day.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bhatia hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Bhatia to 3 over for the round.