Adam Long shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Adam Long hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.