Aaron Rai shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Rai had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Rai's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 50 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 17th green, Rai suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 3 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 4 over for the round.