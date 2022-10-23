7-over 78 by Yoseop Seo in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Yoseop Seo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 over for the tournament. Seo finished his day tied for 77th at 19 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On his second stroke on the 595-yard par-5 second, Seo went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Seo's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Seo hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Seo to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Seo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Seo to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Seo hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Seo to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seo hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Seo to 6 over for the round.

Seo hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Seo to 7 over for the round.