Yongjun Bae shoots 6-over 77 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Yongjun Bae hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day in 75th at 10 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Bae chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Bae's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Bae's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bae hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Bae chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

On his third stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Bae went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Bae to 4 over for the round.

Bae tee shot went 266 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bae to 5 over for the round.

Bae hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Bae to 6 over for the round.