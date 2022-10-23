6-over 77 by Yeongsu Kim in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Yeongsu Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 77th at 19 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

Kim hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Kim to 6 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kim to 6 over for the round.