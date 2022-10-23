Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Clark hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 580-yard par-5 12th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th Clark hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Clark at 1 over for the round.