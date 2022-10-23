Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Simpson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.