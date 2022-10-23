Viktor Hovland finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hovland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

Hovland missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hovland's 71 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.