Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

Hatton got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.