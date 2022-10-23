7-over 78 by Troy Merritt in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On his tee stroke on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Merritt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Merritt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 over for the round.

Merritt hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Merritt to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Merritt to 7 over for the round.