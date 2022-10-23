Trey Mullinax shoots 7-over 78 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day in 71st at 8 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

Mullinax hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Mullinax to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Mullinax to 7 over for the round.