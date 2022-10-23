Strong putting brings Tommy Fleetwood a 6-under 65 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Tommy Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Fleetwood stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.