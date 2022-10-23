Tom Kim putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tom Kim hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 339 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Tom Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.