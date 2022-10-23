  • Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge dials in tee shot to yield birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 10th hole.