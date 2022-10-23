-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
October 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge dials in tee shot to yield birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 10th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Hoge's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
Hoge hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
-
-