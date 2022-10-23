Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Taylor Moore hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor Moore hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Taylor Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Moore's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.