Strong putting brings Taylor Montgomery a 9-under 62 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Taylor Montgomery hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Taylor Montgomery chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Montgomery hit his 100 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 9 under for the round.