Strong putting brings Taylor Montgomery a 9-under 62 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2022
Taylor Montgomery hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Taylor Montgomery chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Montgomery hit his 100 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 9 under for the round.
