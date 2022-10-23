-
Sungjae Im rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Harris English and Sungjae Im compete in bunker challenge
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Harris English and Sungjae Im teach you how to hit different fairway bunker shots before moving closer to the green for a long bunker shot and a fried egg bunker shot.
In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Im finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Sungjae Im chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Im hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Im's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
