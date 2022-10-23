Si Woo Kim putts himself to an even-par final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On his tee stroke on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Si Woo Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.