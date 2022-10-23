Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Shane Lowry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Lowry hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

At the 580-yard par-5 12th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.