Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Straka's tee shot went 148 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Straka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.