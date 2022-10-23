Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.