Seamus Power putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Seamus Power hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seamus Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Power went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Power to 4 over for the round.

Power hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Power to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Power to 3 over for the round.