Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Scheffler hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Scheffler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 1 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.