Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Scott Stallings hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.