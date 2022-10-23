Sanghyun Park finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sanghyun Park hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Park finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Park hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

Park hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Park to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Park chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Park to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Park reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Park to even for the round.