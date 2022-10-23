Sanghun Shin shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sanghun Shin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Shin finished his day in 76th at 17 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Shin to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Shin hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shin to 2 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Shin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shin to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Shin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shin to 1 over for the round.

Shin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Shin to 2 over for the round.