Sam Burns putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sam Burns hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sam Burns hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Burns hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Burns's 73 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.