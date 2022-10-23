Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Theegala chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

Theegala hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Theegala hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.