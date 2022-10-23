S.H. Kim shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

S.H. Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 64th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.