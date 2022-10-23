Ryan Palmer putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Ryan Palmer's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Palmer hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

Palmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer had a 228 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.