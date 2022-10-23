Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Henley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Henley's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Henley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Henley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Henley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.