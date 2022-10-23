Rory McIlroy shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.