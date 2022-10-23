Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Rickie Fowler in the final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Fowler finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Rickie Fowler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 163 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler had a 235 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.