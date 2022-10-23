Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Pereira hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.