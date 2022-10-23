Max Homa shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Homa hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Homa went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.