Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, McNealy chipped in his fourth shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McNealy's 86 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved McNealy to even for the round.