Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kuchar's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.