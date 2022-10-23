Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Matt Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.