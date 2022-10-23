  • Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick makes a 22-foot birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick buries 22-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP

