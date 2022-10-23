Luke List shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Luke List hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

List hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th, List took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, List's 74 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.