Lucas Glover finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Glover's tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.