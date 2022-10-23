  • Lee Hodges shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Hodges goes flag hunting to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

