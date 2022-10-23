Lee Hodges shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Lee Hodges hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hodges chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hodges's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hodges had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.