Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Kurt Kitayama in the final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kitayama finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Kurt Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

Kitayama hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kitayama's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.