Kevin Kisner putts himself to an even-par final round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Kevin Kisner hit 15 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 72nd at 9 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Kevin Kisner hit his 112 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kisner's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.