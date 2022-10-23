Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his final round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 17 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 16 under; and K.H. Lee is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Mitchell hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.